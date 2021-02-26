Raptors coach Nick Nurse and five assistants sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and five members of his coaching staff have been sidelined due to COVD-19 health and safety protocols.

The coaches will not be on the bench beginning with Friday night’s game against the visiting Houston Rockets, but “will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate,” the team said.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of tipoff.

It’s uncertain who will take over on the bench for what was already a shorthanded staff. Chris Finch left the team earlier this week to become head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adrian Griffin, Sergio Scariolo, Jama Mahlalela, Jim Sann, and Jon Goodwillie make up the remainder of Nurse’s coaching staff.

It’s also uncertain how many games the coaching staff will miss. The Raptors host Chicago on Sunday.

The Raptors have been lucky amid the global pandemic with no games postponed or rescheduled. Because of Canada’s border restrictions, they’re playing the season at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.