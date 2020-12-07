COVID-19 cases surface at Toronto Raptors training camp

Just days into their training camp in Tampa Bay, the Toronto Raptors are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, though they say it is being contained.

The team announced Monday that during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp, three members of the Raptors organization tested positive for COVID-19.

“All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization,” the Raptors said in a statement. “Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization. We will continue to follow safety protocols, and will update the situation as appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Citing privacy reasons, the Raptors would not specify who tested positive, nor whether they are players or team staff. They also declined to say whether the three members are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, what date those specific positive tests were conducted or when the team received those results.

General manager Bobby Webster confirmed to reporters in a video call on Monday afternoon that the team did hold a full training camp practice earlier that day. He would not say whether all players were present. He said team doctors, in conjunction with the NBA, decide whether to cancel or proceed with a practice.

The Raptors moved to their temporary environment in Tampa Bay last week and are holding training camp at nearby Saint Leo University. The team is setting up a makeshift training facility downtown and will play their NBA home games at Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Raptors are the only NBA team starting this season outside of its home city – at least until March – owing to Canada’s travel restrictions across the border during the pandemic.

The team did individual workouts last week and began training together as a team on Sunday. Webster described the Raptors routine so far, as they are still staying in a hotel in Tampa until members find their own housing.

“We’re all in the habit of waking up in the morning, going down and getting tested, wearing your mask, grabbing your food to go, eating in your room, jumping on a bus, being socially distanced,” Webster said. “Coming to practice is obviously the one where we’re all together, where the players are not wearing masks. But yeah, I think it’s become pretty normal and routine for us now.”

The Raptors’ preseason is scheduled to start Saturday in Charlotte versus the Hornets. Their 72-game regular season is slated to open Dec. 23 in Tampa against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“We feel comfortable there’s not further [positive tests], but it’s not to say a week from now, or two weeks from now, or in the middle of the season when we’re on the road in Brooklyn, that we’re not going to have this again,” Webster said. “So we’ll continue to confront those challenges. But I do think from a professional manner, basketball is our livelihood, it’s the livelihood of these players, coaches and a number of staff so we think, following the protocols, we can get through this.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors aren’t alone in facing positive tests. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced they were closing their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days. The Golden State Warriors delayed the start of their individual workouts last week owing to two positive tests.

Last Wednesday, the NBA and its players’ union announced 48 players returned positive results out of the 546 players tested from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 – prior to players returning to their markets.

According to the NBA’s protocols, anyone who tests positive can return to work after 10 days in isolation following the date of the first positive test, or if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

ESPN reported that the NBA sent out a memo warning protocol violations leading to coronavirus spread could result in punishment. Webster said the Raptors’ cases would be reviewed, but would not comment on whether the team or its members may face any punishment.

The Raptors GM said they have combed through the NBA’s health and safety document about COVID-19 – more than 150 pages in length – yet still have questions that have arisen from their everyday living so far about what is allowed and what isn’t. An NBA-mandated training session Monday night was going to give the team an opportunity to ask more questions.

“It’s a logistical challenge, it’s a health challenge, it’s a human challenge that we’re all going through,” Webster said. “It’s constantly on our mind, at the same time we’re trying to prepare for an NBA season.”