Basketball

Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem before home games at owner Mark Cuban’s direction

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban looks on from the bench area during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, on Dec 25, 2020.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

