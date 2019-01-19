Danny Green leads Toronto past Memphis for ninth straight home victory

Danny Green made a season-high eight three-pointers to finish with 24 points and lead the Toronto Raptors to a 119-90 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Toronto (35-13) earned its ninth straight home victory to improve to 20-4 at Scotiabank Arena. Serge Ibaka had 18 points and Pascal Siakam added 17 for the Raptors, who’ve won seven-of-eight contests overall.

Kawhi Leonard missed a second straight game for Toronto, which shot 44-of-91 from the field and 17-of-36 from three-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr., had 16 points for Memphis (19-27), which has lost five straight overall and seven consecutive road games. The Grizzlies dropped a 122-116 decision in Boston on Friday night.

Toronto cemented the win by outscoring Memphis 45-14 in the third for a commanding 100-62 advantage. Green led the way for the Raptors with seven of his three-pointers in the frame. He left to a thunderous ovation with 2:17 left in the quarter and the home team leading 90-62.

But DeLeon Wright kept the three-point barrage going, hitting from beyond the arc to put Toronto ahead 93-62 with Green on the bench. Kyle Lowry’s layup in the dying seconds earned the Raptors their 38-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Toronto opened the third on a 10-0 run for a 65-51 lead. Siakam scored seven points before Memphis’s JaMychal Green countered with a three-pointer.

But that didn’t stop Toronto, which surged ahead 77-55 on Green’s three-pointer to outscore Memphis 20-7 before the Grizzlies took a timeout at 6:18.

Lowry’s three free throws with 33 seconds remaining in the second secured Toronto its 55-48 half-time advantage. Ibaka led the way for Toronto with 14 points, one more than Miles. Jackson Jr., had nine points for Memphis.

The Grizzlies did even the score 30-30 on Jevon Carter’s three-pointer but the Raptors surged back ahead 38-32, thanks to eight points from Miles (two three-pointers, field goal) at 6:28.

Miles’ three-point play late in the first capped a 9-0 run for Toronto, which ended the quarter ahead 23-19. Ibaka led the way with 10 points for the Raptors, who shot 10-of-22 from the field.

Omri Casspi’s field goal ended Toronto’s 9-0 run for Memphis, which shot 7-of-21 and began the game 0 for 6 form the field.