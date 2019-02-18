Diallo harks back to Carter in NBA all-star dunk contest

Open this photo in gallery In a composite image, Hamidou Diallo jumps over the head of Shaquille O'Neal on his way to the basket during the slam dunk contest as part of the NBA All-Star weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. BEDEL SAGET/The New York Times News Service

The 2019 slam dunk contest at the NBA’s all-star weekend involved several props, but it was Hamidou Diallo’s decision to abandon one that created the dunk that everyone will remember from Saturday night’s competition.

Diallo, a rookie shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, initially rolled a ball rack onto the court for his second attempt of the first round. He decided that wasn’t right, so he asked “the biggest person in the building” to step into the lane instead.

What ensued was a remarkable display of athleticism and creativity. After running up and going into a deep crouch, Diallo exploded into the air, leaping over Shaquille O’Neal, the 7-foot-1 Hall of Fame centre, clearing the big man’s head, and finishing the dunk with his hand plunged deep inside the basket.

Story continues below advertisement

The dunk, which received a perfect score of 50 from the judges, managed to be an homage to two of the best dunks of Vince Carter’s career. Carter notoriously jumped over the head of Frédéric Weis in the middle of a game at the 2000 Olympics and he hung from his elbow after finishing one of his dunks on his way to a win in the 2000 dunk contest.

Diallo went on to beat Dennis Smith Jr. of the New York Knicks in the finals to be crowned the 2019 slam dunk contest champion.

New York Times News Service

Embiid, Curry engage in some pregame volleyball

Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry warmed up to play basketball – by playing volleyball. Embiid and Curry passed a basketball back and forth before Sunday night’s all-star game in Charlotte, N.C., by using volleyball manoeuvres, perfectly executing bumps and sets. That is, until Embiid seemed to decide he was bored with all that. He took his massive right arm and, with fine form, spiked the ball as one would when trying for a kill and a point in volleyball. The ball bounced hard off the court, the carom skipping over the sideline and the ball winding up in the second row of seats. Embiid covered his mouth in mock disbelief and the volleyball game ended.

The Associated Press

Jordan’s mother takes the stage

When Michael Jordan talks, people tend to listen. Apparently the same goes for his mother, Deloris Jordan. The mother of the six-time NBA champion and Hornets owner delivered an inspirational speech during all-star weekend to a group of about 100 mothers of current NBA players at a Saturday breakfast at a steakhouse in Charlotte, N.C. Deloris told the group that it’s time for them to bond together and do more to help others in the community with their resources. Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya, who helped organize the event along with Chris Paul’s mom, Robin, says Deloris summed up meeting when she told everyone, “We are blessed to be a blessing” to others. Deloris pushed NBA moms to get together as a group – because there is power in numbers – and make an impact in their communities. It’s a message Sonya says is well overdue and the group needed to hear because “there has been a lot of separation over the last couple of years, I feel like, just in our world. There is no community and we need to bring that back.”

The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Honouring the legends

Dell Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice were honorees at the 20th annual NBA Legends Brunch. The brunch is a tradition on the morning of the all-star game. About 2,000 people attended Sunday, including about 200 former NBA players. Curry was presented a “hometown hero” award. Bogues was feted for his work as a community ambassador. Mourning received the Global Ambassador Award, and Rice was selected as the Charlotte Hornets Legend of the Year. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was among the speakers, along with Dikembe Mutombo and actor and comedian J.B. Smoove.

The Associated Press

The all-star break

After that, the true all-star “break” begins. There are no games on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which gives every player and coach a couple of needed days off before the real playoff push begins. Play resumes on Thursday night with six games. The Raptors’ next game is Friday in Toronto against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Associated Press

FOR MORE ON SUNDAY NIGHT’S ALL-STAR GAME, PLEASE CHECK OUR WEBSITE: GLOBESPORTS.COM