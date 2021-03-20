 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Donovan Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Raptors, 115-112

Dick Scanlon
Tampa, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell scored eight of his 31 points in the final minute and a half to lead the Utah Jazz to a 115-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam’s 3-point shot at the final horn spun around and out for the Raptors, who have lost seven straight.

Joe Ingles came off the bench with 19 points for Utah, which avoided losing on consecutive nights for the first time since Jan. 5-6. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Siakam led Toronto with 27 points and nine assists.

With the return of forward OG Anunoby from a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols, the Raptors played for the first time in months with their whole team. Anunoby finished with 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 5.7 seconds left.

Ingles and Jordan Clarkson hit 3-pointers and Gobert converted a three-point play in a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter that lifted Utah to a 94-84 lead, the only double-digit lead of the game for either team.

Norman Powell and Anunoby answered with 3-pointers and Toronto led 110-105 after a 3-pointer by Kyle Lowry with 1:36 left.

The Raptors went scoreless for more than four minutes of the first half until Fred VanVleet ended the half with a 38-foot buzzer-beating shot, leaving Utah up 55-54.

TIP-INS

Jazz: The Jazz had a 48-31 rebound advantage. … Gobert, who has not missed a game this season, was listed as questionable with a hip injury. … Mike Conley (load management) had sat out Thursday night’s 131-122 loss at Washington, the third game of a five-game trip.

Raptors: Siakam and VanVleet played Wednesday night after missing six and five games, respectively, due to the health and safety protocols. … A maximum of 3,800 fans were allowed in Amalie Arena for the first time since early January.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play at Chicago on Monday night.

Raptors: Play at Cleveland on Sunday night.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies