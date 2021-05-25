 Skip to main content
Basketball

Dream beat Sky behind strong game from Hayes

The Associated Press
Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Tuesday night.

Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April’s draft, finished with nine points and five assists – both season highs.

Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky shot 39.3 per cent (25 of 62) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range, but made 27 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points.

MYSTICS 85, FEVER 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Tina Charles scored 30 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Mystics beat the Fever.

The 32-year-old Charles. who scored 34 in a win over the New York Liberty on Friday and 31 in a loss to the Fever on Sunday, has reached the 30-point plateau in three consecutive games for the first time in her illustrious career. The eight-time All-WNBA selection and 2012 WNBA MVP is averaging a league-high 26.2 points per game.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 of her in 18 points in the first half to help Washington (2-3) build a 49-35 lead. The Fever twice trimmed their deficit to seven points in the second half but got no closer.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points for Indiana (1-5).

