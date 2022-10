Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, pushes past Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam on a drive to the basket during the second half of a preseason game. The Rockets won 115-100 on Oct. 7, 2022, in Houston.Michael Wyke/The Associated Press

Tari Eason, the seventh overall pick in last summer’s draft out of LSU, had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead host Houston.

Jalen Green added 23 points for the Rockets, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 15.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points for the Raptors. O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points, but missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Dalano Banton had 14 points. Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucer each scored 10 points in the game.