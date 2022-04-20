Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby reacts as Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid celebrates the 76ers win with forward Tobias Harris in overtime. The Sixers won 104-101 on April 20, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

For most of the night on Wednesday in Toronto, it felt like the Toronto Raptors were back in this series. Then Joel Embiid took the air right out of the building.

Invigorated by the swell of emotion in their first playoff game at Scotiabank Arena since the 2019 NBA Finals, the Raptors led nearly all game, before losing 104-101 in overtime, as Embiid hit the game-winning three-pointer.

Now down 3-0 in the series, the Raptors risk being swept on Saturday.

It was the team’s first playoff game inside Scotiabank Arena since the 2019 NBA Finals. The Raptors – who looked lost and a step too slow in Philly – looked like they might make it 2-1. But they didn’t.

OG Anunoby had 26 points, including a key three-pointer in overtime. Gary Trent Jr. played an unlikely hero for Toronto, providing 24 points after suffering an illness that had plagued him for days, while Pascal Siakam added 12 points and Fred VanVleet had 12 on 3-of-13 shooting.

Embiid had 33 points and 13 rebounds for Philly, while James Harden had 19 and Tyrese Maxey 19.

But Toronto was missing Scottie Barnes for a second straight contest, after he sprained his ankle in Game 1 when Embiid landed on his foot. The NBA Rookie of the Year finalist watched from the bench, but wearing a medical boot this time. Head coach Nick Nurse speculated he might be ready for Game 4.

Trent Jr. was back after a non-COVID-related illness made it difficult for him to breathe as he ran the court in Game 2. He was scoreless in that game, but got out to fast start Wednesday, pouring in seven fast points.

His scoring was welcome, as VanVleet struggled to hit much. Toronto’s all-star guard went 1-for-8 before things got slightly better for him later in the night.

Toronto fans jeered Embiid relentlessly. There was a thunderous roar when Siakam stole a ball off his fellow Cameroonian in the opening minute. They chided the most-valuable-player finalist hard when he got tangled up with Anunoby on the floor for a loose ball. They chanted “Embid Sucks” and much nastier words not fit for print.

In Game 2, the Cameroonian big man had shot 14 free throws – more than Toronto’s entire team (12). He and Nurse had a saucy exchange about the officiating, with Embiid telling him to stop complaining about the calls. The head coach made a point to campaign a little in the days since about the need for more fair officiating on the star.

In Toronto Wednesday, fans sitting behind the visiting basket greeted Philly’s seven-footer with an especially wild thwacking of their thunder sticks each time he lined for a free throw. When he threw an errant pass out of bounds, scattered fans mocked Embiid by doing his own airplane arm celebration.

Toronto built a 17-point lead, and held on for a 10-point lead by half-time.

Embiid had scored 50 points and nabbed 26 rebounds through the first two games, but the Raps held the NBA’s leading scorer to just five first-half points, and two free-throw attempts.

Embiid came out with a chip on his shoulder in the second half, scoring 18 third-quarter points – including a slam dunk that saw him launch over Siakam.

The Raptors led 75-74 after the third quarter and the foes went bucket for bucket down the stretch of a tense fourth. The final minute included so much drama. First a goaltending call on Anunoby, and a surprising missed free throw by Harden. Then Precious Achiuwa drew Harden into his sixth and final foul, before clunking his own free throws, leaving the game tied. It went to overtime.

In the extra period, Anunoby hit a monster three, but had a potential game-winning free throw roll around the rim before bouncing out.

Embiid hit the game-winner with less than a second left in overtime.

Game 4 takes place in Toronto on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, and a Game 5 would be played Monday in Philadelphia. As the higher seed in this series, the 76ers would host a potential Game 7.