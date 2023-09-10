Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket against Bobby Portis of the United States during the FIBA Basketball World Cup bronze-medal game on Sept. 10, 2023 in Manila, Philippines.Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Winning isn’t the whole story when it comes great teams. No one likes a loser. But it’s not all of it.

Along with wins, great teams have personality. A pleasant affect works best, but one that grates also gets people talking.

Canada’s men’s national basketball team has all those angles covered. You want wins? On Sunday at the world basketball championships, they finally transformed the base metal of potential into precious material.

Canada beat the U.S.A. 127-118 in overtime to win bronze. Canadian basketball’s been on its way for a long time. On Sunday, it showed up.

When we say U.S.A., you need to put an asterisk beside it. Many of America’s best took a look at the timing of this tournament (two weeks before NBA training camps open) and the setting (a 16-hour flight from the east coast) and said, ‘I can’t make it. Why? I think, um, I think, um, I think I sprained my ankle. Just now.’

Then again, Canada also has some surplus roster fuel in the reserve tank. Two of this country’s best, Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins, sat the tournament out.

That’s great news for people like me. It means the narrative dead zone that precedes every Olympics - the one we usually fill with scare stories about terrorism and traffic - can be filled by a morality test. Should NBA shirkers be allowed to skip summer stock, but still show up for the Broadway debut? As always, pragmatism will trump integrity.

If this was it, if this was the whole story - “Canada beats U.S. at its own game” - that would be enough. Because when it comes to iconic national teams, this country has had a “Help Wanted” sign out for a while now.

The best of the men’s hockey program no longer play in tournaments anyone gives a damn about;

The women’s hockey team is too dominant to inspire strong feeling;

Both soccer teams spend more time complaining about playing for Canada than do, you know, playing for Canada;

The women’s basketball team has never had its big breakthrough.

That leaves what? Baseball? Table tennis? We can’t even count on curling any more. That’s how bad it’s gotten.

But cometh the hour, cometh the team. These new guys are not just winning. They’ve also got personality.

Dillon Brooks is the standout, because he goes so strongly against the Canadian athletic stereotype. You know what I’m talking about - glazed eyes, clichés in full effect, talking about how finishing eighth was a great learning experience.

Everything about Brooks is loud and garish, on and off the field of play. He is the interpersonal equivalent of rubbing yourself up against a cheese grater.

Despite his evident talent, Brooks is persona non grata in the NBA. He made an absolute spectacle of himself in the last playoffs by calling out LeBron James (“He’s old”). That he was right didn’t do him any good. This baiting approach went so hard against the NBA’s accepted hierarchies that Brooks’s own team, the Memphis Grizzlies, cut him loose.

That sort of player has two ways to go - into career freefall or up. Over the last couple of weeks, Brooks has blended his yin (scoring 39 points in the third-place game) and yang (optimistically declaring himself the “best perimeter defender in … the world”) to hypnotic effect.

After Sunday’s game, a bored-looking Brooks was asked if he had a message for the fans who booed him steadily throughout the tournament.

“I just appreciate you,” Brooks drawled.

This guy is Canadian? What’d we do to get so lucky? If Canada gets a result in Paris, Brooks will be the new Bobby Clarke.

We’re mixing eras and sports, but that’s the potential this team has to capture the Canadian imagination. What Clarke & Co. did for the country’s self-confidence in 1972, this basketball team has a chance to repeat a half-century later.

If we’re going to keep on that line, I guess that makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the would-be Phil Esposito of his time.

Canadian basketball hasn’t finally arrived because this country has decent players. We’ve always had those. It’s arrived because a player like Gilgeous-Alexander - an honest-to-God NBA megastar - decided to spike his summer for his country. It’s great that Kelly Olynyk always shows up for Canada, but he’s not the guy who’s going to start a movement.

Gilgeous-Alexander is that person. He’s got a 150 million reasons to stay home and protect his knees. If he’s showing up, what’s everyone else’s excuse? How do you think Murray or Wiggins are feeling today? They’re feeling like they made the wrong decision, and that they don’t want to make the wrong decision again.

Where Brooks agitates, Gilgeous-Alexander is a calming presence. He’s one of those still-waters-run-deep types. He’s the sort of person who talks about this country with an unfashionable reverence.

Gilgeous-Alexander could accomplish in two weeks in Paris what no political leader has managed in the past decade - making Canadians want to get out there and wave the flag.

A lot of great athletes from this country will compete in Paris. But as of Sunday, we’ve settled on the headliner. A gold medal by this team would be the biggest Canadian moment at an Olympics since Sidney Crosby in Vancouver. Think back on that moment. It happened in a whole different world than the one we are living in now. Every era needs its moment. Maybe this is ours.

Wait, is that too much pressure to put on one bunch of guys who’ve only just begun to realize their quality? Of course it is. That is the last basic ingredient for greatness. You have to rise above, or fail with valour. Either way, it only works if you are under crushing scrutiny.

We no longer have great artists to express our national character, or none that we all agree on. We have athletes. Every country gets the teams it deserves. Right now, Canada must be doing something right, because here is a team you can feel the whole country falling for all at once.