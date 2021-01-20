FIBA sanctions Canada Basketball for missing AmeriCup qualifying games

Canada Basketball has been sanctioned by basketball’s international governing body for pulling out of two FIBA AmeriCup 2022 qualifying games in November.

FIBA announced Wednesday that Canada Basketball has been fined 160,000 Swiss francs (C$227,138) and docked a point in the standings for withdrawing from games against Cuba on Nov. 29 and the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 30.

Half of the fine and loss of the standing point have been deferred, contingent on Canada Basketball meeting its obligations at the next FIBA competition.

Story continues below advertisement

The games were to be held in a bubble format in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, but Basketball Canada said at the time that participating would have contradicted health and safety and travel regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided Canada retains the standings point, it sits fourth in its qualifying group with three points from two games. Dominican Republic leads with seven points from four games, and Cuba and the U.S. Virgin Islands each have four points from three games.

Canada is slated to play four games in the next qualifying window, starting with a match with the U.S. Virgin Islands Feb. 17 and a meeting with Cuba a day later.

The top three teams at the qualifying tournament will advance to the FIBA AmeriCup, which is scheduled to take place next September.