Former McGill coach David DeAveiro takes over Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

McGill Redmen head coach David DeAveiro, left, and assistant coach Juan Mendez react during a men's national university basketball championship action in Vancouver on March 17, 2016. DeAveiro has been named head coach of the Ryerson Rams men's basketball team.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

David DeAveiro has been named head coach of the Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team.

DeAveiro is the 14th head coach in Rams men’s basketball history and takes over from Borko Popic, who was named interim coach last season following Roy Rana’s departure for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

DeAveiro spent the past 10 seasons as head couch of the McGill University men’s basketball team.

The Toronto native posted a 199-137 record in 336 games with McGill and led the school to five Quebec conference titles and five appearances at the U Sports Final 8 tournament in the past eight years.

Prior to joining McGill, DeAveiro coached the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees for nine years. He posted a 210-127 record at Ottawa and guided the Gee-Gees to three appearances at the U Sports national championship tournament.

DeAveiro also has coaching experience with Canadian national teams, including the men’s senior, development and junior levels. In 2018, he was an assistant on the Canadian squad that won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ryerson earned five straight medals (two silver, three bronze) at the U Sports national championship from 2015 to 2019.

