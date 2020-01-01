 Skip to main content

Basketball

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

Brian Mahoney
NEW YORK
The Associated Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

In this May 15, 2013, file photo, NBA commissioner David Stern takes a question during a news conference, in Dallas.

David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday with his family by his side. He suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5-billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

More to come.

