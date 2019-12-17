 Skip to main content

Basketball

Former NBA commissioner David Stern still in serious condition after brain surgery

Brian Mahoney
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.

The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.

The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.

Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.

