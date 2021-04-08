 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Fred VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry get one-game suspensions for leaving bench during dust-up with Lakers

TAMPA, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers get in a physical altercation during a game in Tampa on April 6, 2021.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow.

Guard Fred VanVleet and guard/forward DeAndre Bembry have been suspended one game, while forward OG Anunoby was fined US$30,000 for a recent on-court altercation.

The loss of VanVleet and Bembry is more bad news for the reeling Raptors (20-31), who’ve lost seven of their last 10 games amid COVID-19 player absences.

Story continues below advertisement

Bembry was scheduled to serve his suspension Thursday when the Raptors played host to the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet, who’s missed the past two games with a hip injury, must serve his suspension in the next regular-season game for which he’s eligible and physically able to play.

The incident occurred late in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-101 win over Toronto on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Anunoby received a technical foul and was ejected after grabbing Dennis Schroder by the leg and “recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schroder,” the NBA said in a statement.

Bembry and VanVleet were suspended for leaving the bench.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker received a one-game suspensoin, while Montrezl Harrell was fined US$20,000 for entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

The Raptors plummeted down the Eastern Conference standings in March after an outbreak of COVID-19 sidelined three starters, among others.

They were 11th in the conference and two games back of 10th-placed Chicago heading into their game against the Bulls.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies