Fred VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry get one-game suspensions for leaving bench during dust-up with Lakers

The Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow.
Guard Fred VanVleet and guard/forward DeAndre Bembry have been suspended one game, while forward OG Anunoby was fined US$30,000 for a recent on-court altercation.
The loss of VanVleet and Bembry is more bad news for the reeling Raptors (20-31), who’ve lost seven of their last 10 games amid COVID-19 player absences.
Bembry was scheduled to serve his suspension Thursday when the Raptors played host to the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet, who’s missed the past two games with a hip injury, must serve his suspension in the next regular-season game for which he’s eligible and physically able to play.
The incident occurred late in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-101 win over Toronto on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.
Anunoby received a technical foul and was ejected after grabbing Dennis Schroder by the leg and “recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schroder,” the NBA said in a statement.
Bembry and VanVleet were suspended for leaving the bench.
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker received a one-game suspensoin, while Montrezl Harrell was fined US$20,000 for entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.
The Raptors plummeted down the Eastern Conference standings in March after an outbreak of COVID-19 sidelined three starters, among others.
They were 11th in the conference and two games back of 10th-placed Chicago heading into their game against the Bulls.