Fred VanVleet is comfortable being the underdog

Fred VanVleet senses people are underestimating the Toronto Raptors ahead of the new NBA season. But being an underdog is just fine for the point guard with a reported four-year US$85-million contract now in hand – the largest ever signed in the NBA by an undrafted player.

VanVleet – the top unrestricted free-agent point guard on the market this off-season – re-signed with the Raptors on the weekend, but they lost key players. Forward Serge Ibaka decided to join former Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers, while centre Marc Gasol signed with the L.A. Lakers.

“I’m excited about what we’ve got. I think we’re kinda headed back in the direction of where we were pre-Kawhi where people are overlooking us again, which is not a bad place to be,” VanVleet said in a virtual news conference on Tuesday, his first since re-signing. “So, we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve got to get a lot better as individuals and then we’ll go out there and see what we can do. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

VanVleet joined the media video call wearing a signature polo shirt from his own clothing line and seated in front of a backdrop customized with his Bet On Yourself brand. The background was emblazoned with his two familiar logos – his FVV initials and the black poker chip scrawled with the B.O.Y. acronym, the letter O replaced by a round bag of cash.

“Yeah you know me,” grinned Toronto’s popular bearded guard. “I’m always on brand.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound guard has become synonymous with the Bet On Yourself mantra and earned the nickname Steady Freddy with hard work, gritty play, black eyes, stitches, chipped teeth and vast confidence. His clothing line sells a mindset: Having confidence and believing deeply in your value. Many prospects tell him his story has inspired them. “Searching for the next Fred VanVleet” has become somewhat of a catchphrase in the NBA.

“In the last four years, we’ve seen Fred move from leader of Raptors 905, to leader of the Bench Mob to a leader of a championship team. The constant has been his leadership, no matter his role,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “We look forward to the coming years with Fred as one of the voices and hearts of our team. We bet on Fred.”

He averaged career highs of 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals a game in the 2019-20 season, while playing 35.7 minutes a night. In the playoffs – inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble – VanVleet helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals, averaging team highs of 19.6 points, 6.9 assists and 39.1 minutes in 11 contests. He made it very clear in off-season interviews that he expected a very lucrative new contract.

The 26-year-old said some other teams expressed interest in him, “but there were never really that many serious situations.”

“I always felt like I’d be back,” he said. “I think for the most part, my intentions were always clear. I think from [Toronto’s] side, it was always clear.”

The native of Rockford, Ill., reflected Tuesday on the moments from his basketball life when he overcame the odds. He remembered cramming into minivans with teammates during his younger years while competitors from higher-profile teams and schools flew to games and got all the attention. Few knew who he was at most predraft workouts, where he worked alone without coaches rebounding for him and was left without rides to the airport.

He remembered draft night 2016, after the kid out of Wichita State University worked out in 18 cities in 30 days. He threw a draft party, but went unchosen in front of his friends and family. He took the microphone and addressed his crowd anyway, telling them his story would not end there.

“I always felt like I knew what I was talking about when I got up there and I had to speak. I really meant those words, that was coming from the heart,” VanVleet recalled. “I really felt like I was right and I knew that it would work out for me. At that time, I might have been one of a handful of people who believed that, but here we are today.”

The always frank and talkative guard took a playful jab at reporters on the call, thanking them for treating him “pretty good” in his first four years and imploring them not to treat him any different because he makes “some good money now. So keep it up, let’s keep our good relationship going.”

He’s eager to get to the Raptors; temporary home in Tampa Bay – training camp begins on Dec. 1 before the season starts later that month. VanVleet insisted that landing the big NBA contract won’t change his drive to win and to prove himself.

“That never turns off. That’s just who I am as a person, especially as a player and a competitor. I only know one way to play. And so that will be easy,” he answered. “This is for my family, and the future of our families, and that’s just kind of the way I’m looking at it.”