Fred VanVleet leads the way as Raptors remain unbeaten in the bubble, defeating Magic 109-99

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots against Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) and forward Aaron Gordon (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kim Klement/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors remain undefeated inside the NBA bubble after holding off an Orlando Magic squad fighting hard for its playoff life.

The Raptors (49-18) strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference as they picked up a third successive win in Orlando – 109-99 – with Fred VanVleet’s 21 points and 10 assists leading the way. Pascal Siakam added 15, Norman Powell added 14, Marc Gasol 13, OG Anunoby 12.

Still, there were some troubling things for the defending NBA champs too – such as Siakam committing seven turnovers, and the Raps letting a 20-point lead deteriorate.

The Magic (32-37) – Toronto’s first-round playoff opponent last year – have a tentative grip on the No. 8 spot in the East, still working to lock up a spot in the coming playoffs.

Orlando began the night without two of its key players, Jonathan Isaac (torn ACL) and Michael Carter-Williams (left foot). Then Aaron Gordon left the game with a hamstring injury after a gruesome fall.

The Raptors were very active defensively off the tip. They held the Magic to a measly 11 points on 25-per-cent shooting in a dominant first quarter.

For yet another game, Anunoby showed his massive improvement for Toronto. He kept showing his penchant for blocked shots. He revealed more of his ever-growing repertoire of finishing moves. He had a flashy reverse dunk. He used a silky spin move that eluded both Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic before finishing at the rim. He decisively took Terrance Ross off the dribble. Then there was an alley-oop dunk off a sweet Kyle Lowry pass – one that would have made a Scotiabank Arena crowd erupt in ear-deafening noise had it taken place at a home game in Toronto.

Lowry, sporting bright rainbow-coloured sneakers, found spots to hit deep threes. He got his body in place in front of Aaron Gordon to draw his 33rd charge this season – an NBA-best.

By the half it was looking as though it would be a blowout. The Raptors led 55-35, the fewest points they have allowed any opponent in a half this season.

Even despite that massive lead, Lowry leapt aggressively into the air on Orlando’s final in-bounds play of the half, colliding with Magic point guard D.J. Austin to deny him a shot.

The Magic returned to the floor energetic, while the Raps came out sloppy. Orlando’s bench was outscoring Toronto’s. Turnovers were a problem. In a flash, that hefty lead was chopped in half.

The Raps kept it from slipping away. Gasol was sharp, scoring inside and hitting threes, too. The bench picked it up, especially the rebounding from Ibaka. Powell had his best game yet in the bubble.

The Raptors have five more seeding games to go. They have a highly anticipated game against the East’s third-place team on Friday – the Boston Celtics. It will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Celtics lead that season-series (2-1).

Although the playoff games will all take place within the Orlando bubble, Nurse sees value in the home-court advantage that comes with earning a high seed. The NBA is changing the in-game production as the days go by, and he is curious to see how they might make the arena feel like a home game, with features such as digital fans.

“I’m not sure the home-court thing won’t be a little bit of an advantage, maybe. It seems like they’re tweaking a little bit more and more as they go here in the games, as they’re learning things about how to put the game on in this setting,” Nurse said. “We’re seeing familiar faces on those screens, and who knows what it’ll evolve to here two months from now. So I don’t want to discount the home-court thing quite yet.”