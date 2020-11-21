 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Fred VanVleet signs four-year, $85M deal to stay with Toronto Raptors

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will remain with the team despite having an opportunity to leave via free agency. He is expected to sign a four-year deal with $85-million.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Fred VanVleet, one of the most coveted players in NBA free agency this year, is remaining a Toronto Raptor.

A source close to the team confirmed a report Saturday that the Raptors had re-signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, US$85-million deal, keeping one of the best backcourts in the league intact.

A spokesperson for the team declined to comment on the contract, citing a league moratorium that is in place until Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

VanVleet went undrafted in 2016 and so signed with Toronto for summer league. Mr. Bet On Yourself went from being a standout with Toronto’s G League affiliate Raptors 905 to being a key cog in Toronto’s thrilling 2019 championship run.

The image of VanVleet lying on the floor in Toronto’s Game 4 win of the Finals at Golden State, his front tooth chipped, blood running down his cheek, will be one of the most memorable of the thrilling run.

Last season, he started alongside Kyle Lowry and averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 39 per cent from three on nearly seven attempts a game.

He’s a workhorse on defence, leading the NBA in deflections. He was fourth in steals.

The six-foot-one guard seemed to address the contract news with a tweet on Saturday, retweeting a 2016 post that simply said “Bet on yourself.”

VanVleet’s retweet on Saturday added three money bag emojis to the earlier message.

Lowry congratulated his friend and teammate in an Instagram post Saturday, saying “this day has legit come from blood, sweat and broken teeth.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Wow since day one I knew this man was special!” the post said. “He’s now seeing the blessing from the hard work he’s been putting in the time the effort to become this man first and basketball player!”

VanVleet had Raptors fans sweating when he recently said on the J.J. Redick podcast: “I’ve never said it publicly, but I’m not shy about that, I’m trying to get paid man … I’ve won a championship, now it’s time to cash out. I just want to feel my value reciprocated on the other side.”

The Raptors had repeatedly said securing VanVleet was their biggest off-season task, and they’d been quietly confident they’d be successful.

Toronto will start its season, which tips off on Dec. 22, south of the border, playing games in Tampa, Fla., due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

Training camps open Dec. 1.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies