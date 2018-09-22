Gaucher leads Canada over Greece in FIBA women’s World Cup opener

Kim Gaucher had a game-high 16 points as Canada opened the FIBA Women’s World Cup with an 81-50 victory over Greece on Saturday.
Nirra Fields added 13 points for the Canadians, ranked a program-high fifth at the tournament following a fifth-place finish at the 2014 world championships, and Kia Nurse had 12.
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe also scored in double digits with 11 points.
Evanthia Maltsi, a former WNBA player and Eurobasket MVP, led Greece with 14 points.
Canada led 23-10 after the first quarter, 51-25 after two and 66-38 after three. The Canadians outrebounded Greece 51-27 and had 10 steals to their opponents’ eight.
Canada’s fifth-place showing at the 2014 world championships was the program’s best finish in 28 years and served to solidify the Canadians’ spot among the world’s top teams.
Canada continues group play against South Korea (No. 16) on Sunday before facing rival France (No. 3) on Tuesday.
France dispatched Canada in the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics. The two met in a friendly last week, with the French beating Canada 72-68.
