Basketball

Glen Grunwald retiring as CEO and president of Canada Basketball

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Glen Grunwald in a Dec. 12, 2011, file photo.

Kathy Willens/The Associated Press

Glen Grunwald is retiring as president and CEO of Canada Basketball, but believes he’s leaving the game in great hands.

Michael Bartlett has been appointed the national organization’s president and CEO, effective Oct. 1.

“The last three years with Canada Basketball have featured some of the most rewarding and impactful moments of my career, thanks in large part to all the passionate people who are deeply invested and committed to seeing the game continue to grow,” Grunwald said a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

With over 30 years of basketball experience, including seven years as Toronto Raptors general manager, Grunwald will remain as an executive adviser for basketball operations, overseeing Canada Basketball’s high-performance strategy, and the organization’s efforts in building a national training centre.

“Canada Basketball has a dynamic new leader with Michael Bartlett a tremendous board of directors, and a talented and dedicated management team,” said Grunwald, who’s a senior adviser to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grunwald, who is from Franklin Park, Ill., arrived in Toronto to help launch the Raptors in 1994.

He took a two-year hiatus from basketball to be president and CEO of the Toronto Board of Trade, but was drawn back to the game, joining the New York Knicks in 2006 where he spent the next seven years, including two as GM and executive vice-president.

Bartlett joined Canada Basketball as chief operating officer in March, and will continue to be focused on growing the business of basketball in Canada.

“Having the opportunity to lead this organization during undoubtedly the golden age of basketball in Canada is a dream and I look forward to continuing to build on Glen’s tireless efforts over the last three years,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett joined Canada Basketball after having spent the past 10 years in a variety of roles with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, including most recently as the vice-president of community affairs and events.

