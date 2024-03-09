St. Mary’s Huskies scored 27 points in the first quarter and never looked back as the Halifax-based university defeated the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades 69-42 in Friday’s consolation side of the U Sports women’s basketball championship at Saville Community Sports Centre.

Clara Gascoigne led the Huskies with 18 points, while Courtney Donaldson had 14. Lucina Beaumont had 11 rebounds and 12 points.

Julia Tuchscherer led the Abbotsford, B.C., based Cascaded with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Natalie Rathler had seven.

The Huskies led 27-12 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime.

In other consolation action on Friday:

Golden Bears 65, Dinos 59

In a battle of Alberta, the University of Alberta Golden Bears from Edmonton edged the University of Calgary Dinos 65-59.

Claire Signatovich, Jenna Harpe and Jayden Tanner each scored 16 points for the Golden Bears, who led 33-16 at halftime.

Louise Rouse had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Dinos, while Myriam Kone chipped in with 17 points.