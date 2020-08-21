 Skip to main content
Basketball

Golden State Warriors president apologizes to Raptors president Ujiri for treatment by security guard

Oakland, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is seen in the tunnel area ahead of first half NBA basketball action against New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Tuesday October 22, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The president of the Golden State Warriors is apologizing to Raptors president Masai Ujiri after a video was released this week showing an altercation between the Toronto executive and a law enforcement officer at the NBA Finals last year in Oakland, Calif.

Rick Welts wrote on Twitter that he is “heartbroken” after watching the video that was part of a countersuit from Ujiri following a lawsuit by Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland.

Welts says while the team wasn’t responsible for security at Oracle Arena, he wanted to apologize because it happened at a Warriors home game.

The video footage appears to show Strickland using his arm to stop Ujiri from getting to the court.

As Ujiri tries to walk by, Strickland shoves Ujiri before the two appear to exchange words.

Strickland then shoves Ujiri again, leading to Ujiri pushing Strickland back.

“To my personal and professional friend Masai Ujiri, I am heartbroken seeing the video of what should have been the happiest professional moment of your life,” Welts said Friday. “It’s hard to watch and to know all that swirled around you in the aftermath.

“While we had no role in hiring or managing security at our old arena, it happened at a Warriors game and for that I apologize. You rose above it which doesn’t surprise me or anyone who knows you.”

Ujiri said in a statement Thursday that he was reminded in that moment captured on video that some people will see him as “unworthy of respectful engagement.” He says the reason why is because he is Black.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday that the office stands by everything it has said in regards to the investigation.

He added that the video released is “a snippet of all the video that is out there.”

