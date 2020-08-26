If Raptors and Celtics stage a boycott, it would be worth remembering

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors and head coach Nick Nurse kneel for the national anthem before game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

If we’re going to get historical about it, the sports animus between Toronto and Boston reaches back to 1933 – the Ace Bailey incident. Then it ends.

If the Maple Leafs’ are a quasi-religion in this town, Bailey is their John the Baptist. During a game in Boston, he was cold-cocked from behind by the Bruins’ Eddie Shore. Bailey hit the ice head first and cracked his skull. His injuries were such that the Leafs reportedly made arrangements to have his body returned to Canada.

In the froth that followed, Bailey’s father got on a train in Toronto with a pistol in his jacket pocket. He told everyone he met that when he got to Boston, he was going to kill Shore. Leafs’ assistant general manager Frank Selke called ahead and had Boston PD meet Mr. Bailey at the station.

Story continues below advertisement

It went on like that for a few days, calls back and forth between the cities for decisive action against enemy aggression. At another point, police prepared a manslaughter charge against Shore.

In the end, it went the way hockey fights play out in masculine fantasies – with Bailey recovered, Shore chagrined and the pair shaking hands in front of a full house. More than victory, what people crave from sports are tales of redemption. This one rang all the bells.

But it can’t be said to have ended fairly. Shore had arguably the greatest pre-war NHL career. Bailey, only 30 at the time, never played again.

After that hot start, angry festivities between the cities cooled. The Leafs became the dominant NHL force in the ’40s. The Red Sox had no Toronto team to beat up on.

It continued on like that for decades. If one was up, the other was either down or absent altogether. That latter explains the last couple of times the Bruins and Leafs have met in the playoffs.

In retrospect, it seems odd the two towns intersected so rarely. They came up the same way – working-class second cities, Catholic in that puritanical way, fixated on what their sports teams say about them.

New York can exist without the Yankees. London would be fine without Arsenal or Spurs. Paris doesn’t have a team anyone in Paris cares about.

Story continues below advertisement

But there can be no Boston without Fenway, and Torontonians would have nothing to yell at each other about in bars if it weren’t for the Leafs. More or less, sports glues the two places together.

Wherever you happen to be from, it is fashionable to hate Boston. The city wins a lot, and the citizens are not quiet about it. Whenever you think of Boston, you think of that perfected Bostonian transplant – Tom Brady – loading up one hand with Super Bowl rings and flashing his dead-eyed smile at a camera.

Boston is collectively that guy. That guy your friend brought along on a night out who wouldn’t shut up about his job and kept hitting on the waitress. That guy who made a point of giving you his card and insisting you “reach out.” That guy you hope to never, ever see again, much less be trapped with for three hours.

Toronto is also that guy, but isn’t so obvious about it. Maybe if the city averaged a major championship every year or so, it would be.

All this to say, these two places were meant to butt up against each other in some dramatic way. Let’s hope Raptors vs. Celtics is the beginning of that.

Thus far, the Raptors have no natural enemies in the wild. The team spent so much of its history being terrible, that it has no history to speak of.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s time to start making some. I suppose Philadelphia has potential. It does like a fight. Milwaukee is in the same talent bracket. New York would be good if New York was good, and it is not.

But you are not going to waste your time hating Milwaukee when the closest you could come to pinpointing Wisconsin on a map is “somewhere in the middle.”

Boston comes prepackaged as a hate object. Success? Check. Insufferable constant referencing of that success? Check. Vague familiarity with the cultural touchstones of the place? (Dropkick Murphys; Ben Affleck; St. Paddy’s; Carl Yastrzemski; Bobby Orr falling over; Bill Belichick’s grubby hoodie). Check.

Plus, beating Boston still means something. You aren’t just beating this group of players. You are beating Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Bob Cousy. The Celtics are one of those special sports franchises that carries its history around with it.

It’s the same reason people get excited when they’ve beaten the Canadiens, even now that the Canadiens aren’t much to speak of. You’re not just beating a team. You’re chipping away at the mythology.

The Raptors are tooled up to be a top-tier team for a good, long while. Their young core (Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby) is 26, 26 and 23, respectively. Add in another star via free agency and you are in dynastic territory.

Story continues below advertisement

(This is where the screen gets blurry, the action goes slo-mo and the Giannis Antetokounmpo dream sequence takes over. You can believe it will happen, but don’t say it out loud. That’s how you curse it.)

Their obvious rival in this yet-to-happen future scenario is Boston – just about as young and promising, though not yet as accomplished. These two teams could be at this for years.

There was more talk on Wednesday that the two clubs might stage a boycott in protest of police violence in the United States.

The Raptors and Celtics got together on Tuesday night to discuss the idea, among others.

“We’re all in this together,” Pascal Siakam said of the unusual gathering.

Beyond making a continental impression, such a gesture would twin the two teams in people’s minds. Especially so if it spreads throughout the league.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s one of those timeless narratives – opponents leaving the trenches to come together briefly in no-man’s land – that is constantly recycled. As such, it’s something people remember.

It’d be the Ace Bailey story through a glass brightly. In two sports cities where they never forget anything, that would be something worth remembering.