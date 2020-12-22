In Lowry, VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby, the Toronto Raptors have a core they can rely on

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet gets fouled by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala during the first half of their NBA preseason game on Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. The Associated Press

There are lots of reasons to doubt the Toronto Raptors as they open their 2020-21 season, but that’s what often makes them so intriguing.

Owing to complications of crossing the border during the pandemic, the Raptors are the only NBA team who will play home games outside of their own market. During a truncated preseason, they raced to create a makeshift home in Tampa Bay and integrate a slew of new faces.

Like Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green leaving in free agency before last season, now the team has been forced to adapt to the exits of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. Jockeying for position in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference, the Raps will lean on four solid pillars: Kyle Lowry and three young stars all now inked to big, multiyear deals: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

“I don’t think anybody thought super highly of our team going into last year,” said head coach Nick Nurse, who was named NBA Coach of the Year as his Raptors had a 53-19 record in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the second best in the league.

“What I do know is we compete very hard and we’ve got a really good core group of guys that’s won a lot of games and they know how to win.”

To kick off the season, the Raps play host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning – the temporary home digs until at least the NBA’s mid-season break in March. Some 3,800 fans will be in the stands at each of their games. Without a league bubble in place, it’s on every member of the Raptors organization to keep COVID-19 from getting in.

Despite losing two valuable centres, adding six new players and enhancing minutes for a few returning guys, the team says its identity is unchanged.

“We haven’t changed our expectations at all. We feel just as good about this team as we felt last year,” VanVleet said. “It’s just gonna look different … there’ll be times when it won’t feel so smooth and we won’t be on autopilot as much.”

After a lacklustre showing in the NBA’s bubble – along with harsh criticism from the fans – Siakam looks to return to his all-star form of early last season.

“P looks like P, he looks good … I think just the lens that people view him in has changed,” VanVleet said of Siakam. “I just try to pump him with more confidence and let him know I’m in his corner, I’ve got his back, and I think that if you take the social-media aspect out of it and you just focus on yourself and your game and your work, you’ll find yourself in a good spot.”

Anunoby, fresh off a career-best season, just signed a multiyear contract extension this week. The flexible forward has added to his game (see his behind-the-back dribble move in preseason) and will log some important minutes at the five spot this season.

The starting centre position, though, goes to newcomer Aron Baynes, a 6-foot-10, New Zealand-born Australian whose last real game was in March for the Phoenix Suns. While the 34-year-old hasn’t played frequent starter minutes during his eight NBA seasons, VanVleet and Lowry are eager to work with the punishing screen-setter.

“My goal is to make sure he has the best year that he’s had in his career so far,” Lowry said of Baynes. “I think Aron and I, and Freddy and Aron, will have a good relationship. This is a guy that’s physical and he wants to hit people, but he also wants to learn and win games.”

There are other new guys likely to captivate Raptors fans. Nurse said it will be hard for him to keep DeAndre’ Bembry off the floor, referring to the utility guard who specializes in defence, hustle plays and bringing the ball up the court to give his point guard a breather.

Fans will no doubt see lots of rookie point guard Malachi Flynn, too. Both VanVleet and Lowry worked out with the first-round pick before the Raps drafted him. His play is unmistakably VanVleet-like.

Alex Len, a seven-foot 250-pounder from Ukraine, will fill minutes at centre, too. But that key role off the bench is slated for returning Raptor Chris Boucher, who also re-signed a new contract with the Raptors in free agency.

Norman Powell – the second-longest-serving Raptor – will lead the bench group and tally big minutes once again. Some experts predict the trusty guard could be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate if he doesn’t get into the starting lineup too often. Expect three-point specialist Matt Thomas to get more opportunities and evolve his game. Terence Davis has a roster spot, but his status remains unclear until his criminal case is settled.

While their playoff position will be hard to predict in this highly unusual season, the ship will most certainly be guided by VanVleet and Lowry.

“I think we should become a real-life defensive monster,” Lowry said. “I don’t want us to be this offensive juggernaut. I want us to be a defensive team where every single possession, every single night the team who is coming in knows that it’s going to be a slug-it-out game, and they’re going to get hit, they’re going to get beat up.”