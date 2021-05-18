 Skip to main content
Ionescu records first WNBA triple-double as Liberty top Lynx

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, recorded the first in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft became the 10th player in league history to have a triple-double, and first since Chelsea Gray did it in 2019.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx (0-2) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 12.

MERCURY 91, MYSTICS 70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, Brittney Griner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a franchise-record 43rd career double-double, and Phoenix beat Washington.

Brianna Turner also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix (2-1). Kia Nurse added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 10 points and five assists as every Mercury starter scored in double figures..

Tina Charles led Washington (0-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Charles moved into ninth place on the WNBA career list — becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 6,000 points. Natasha Cloud added 18 points and Ariel Atkins scored 12 for the Mystics.

