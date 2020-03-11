 Skip to main content
Basketball

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night after player tests positive for coronavirus

Tim Reynolds
The Associated Press
Fans leave after an announcement that the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game is cancelled just before the tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on March 11, 2020.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was centre Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

