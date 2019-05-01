Jimmy Butler and the 76ers look to hold on to home-court advantage against Raptors

Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Butler led the 76ers to victory in Game 2 against the Raptors with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler has been the adult in the gym for the 76ers.

Figuratively speaking, of course.

That is Philadelphia coach Brett Brown’s way of saying that Butler has delivered when the Sixers really needed him. The four-time all-star was clutch in the 76ers taking home-court advantage from Toronto with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Game 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, with the Eastern Conference semi-final tied at 1-1, the series shifts to Philadelphia for Thursday’s Game 3.

Butler may be the third option at times on a team with all-stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but Butler was the difference on Tuesday in the 76ers getting their first win in Toronto since 2012.

“It’s going to be hard to shut everybody down,” Butler said. “But at the same token, they’ve got guys that can do the same thing. As much as we talk about the [star] power both teams have, it’s all about making the others take the most contested shots, rebound, not turn the ball over and guard.”

Basketball 101.

Butler’s playoff performance has been what the 76ers expected when they acquired him from Minnesota in November to help them make a deep playoff run. The Sixers reached the East semis last season, and both team owner Josh Harris and Brown issued the challenge for the franchise to go further — or else.

Now, a major shake-up could still loom — on the roster and on the bench — if the Sixers can’t solve the Raptors. Butler’s future has been a major question mark because he, along with trade-deadline pickup Tobias Harris, is a free agent and could command max money on the open market. Butler seems to be a good fit in Philly, both in postseason production and as a fiery leader.

Brown has admired Butler’s rise in the organization and attempted to praise his Game 2 performance by calling him James Butler.

Story continues below advertisement

“My name isn’t James,” Butler said when told of Brown’s comments. “It is literally Jimmy.”

The awkward back-and-forth aside, Butler and the 76ers will need to play well to hang onto home-court.

The Raptors are headed to town, stout in their belief that they can rebound from their 10 of 37 shooting performance from three-point range and steal a pair in Philly.

“We’ve been here before. It’s nothing new to us,” Raptors forward Norman Powell said. “I don’t think anybody’s worried. We’re very confident in what we can do. We know we missed a lot of shots in Game 2 that we normally make. We know we’re going to make those shots in the next game.”

The Raptors decided not to relive the dismal effort Wednesday and skipped film review.

“We’re getting a little filmed out,” coach Nick Nurse said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Lowry, a former Villanova star, and Kawhi Leonard would love to give the Raptors something worth watching.