Juno Award-winning Jessie Reyez kneels near top of CN Tower for anthem prior to Raptors playoff debut

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors kneel during the national anthem prior to game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Juno Award-winning Toronto singer Jessie Reyez performed a recorded version of “O Canada” while kneeling on the outdoor EdgeWalk at the top of the CN Tower before the Raptors’ playoff opener on Monday in Florida.

Raptors and Brooklyn Nets players and coaches also knelt and locked arms during the anthems just before tipoff at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

Reyez, 29, has won four Juno Awards the past three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian opera singer and Raptors regular Doug Tranquada sang the American anthem.

Family members of the Raptors then introduced the team’s starters by video.

Fred VanVleet’s partner and two kids said “Go daddy!” as they introduced the Raptors guard.

Kyle Lowry’s sons Karter and Kameron introduced their dad as “No. 7, Kyle luh-luh-luh-Lowry!”

All NBA playoff games are being played at Disney in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday’s game normally would have been played in Toronto, with the defending-champion Raptors the higher-seded team.