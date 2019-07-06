Kawhi Leonard agrees to sign with Los Angeles Clippers after leading Toronto Raptors to NBA title

Raptors fans are waking up Saturday morning to some tough news: the Kawhi Leonard era in Toronto is over.
The long and suspenseful wait for the most coveted free agent in basketball has ended. Multiple U.S outlets are reporting that the superstar has chosen the Los Angeles Clippers - agreeing to a max four-year, $142-million deal - leaving the Raptors to defend its NBA Championship without him.
He will be joined there by another superstar. The Clippers have reportedly also acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, according to ESPN, Yahoo and The Athletic.
It was reportedly an 11th-hour bombshell move by the Clips to keep Leonard from joining the Lakers and teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The departure of the NBA Finals MVP from Canada changes the Raptors from a league favourite to a franchise at a crossroads. Raptors president Masai Ujiri said last week the team had a Plan B if Leonard left. The coming months will see it unfold.
The Raps are reportedly set to lose Danny Green also. The Athletic is reporting that he plans to sign a free agent deal with the Lakers.
Centre Marc Gasol has already agreed to return to the Raptors next season.
Leonard’s franchise-changing decision has had fans across Canada and throughout the NBA on pins and needles, glued to news reports and social media accounts, coining witticisms about KaWhere he would go and KaWhy his choice was taking so long? The enigmatic talent was undaunted by the fact that most marquee players agreed to deals just minutes and hours after the market opened at 6 p.m. on June 30.
Leonard’s camp remained silent throughout the process. Various NBA insiders had reported at different times that he was leaning toward the Raptors or Lakers – the two other teams in the running.
The saga reached a fever pitch this week. Toronto news station CP24 broadcast live as its news helicopter followed the journey of a black SUV across city highways as it carried some unidentified passengers who arrived at Pearson Airport on the private plane of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the Raptors’ ownership group. The charter had landed from Los Angeles, causing speculation that Leonard could be aboard. The live journey caused a crowd to gather at the vehicle’s final destination – a downtown hotel. But cameras never saw Leonard publicly emerge from there.
Reports of another flight plan emerged Friday – one that purportedly had an MLSE plane flying from Toronto to San Diego (where Leonard has a home).
Leonard’s decision ends what has been a full year of speculation since the Raps acquired him from San Antonio for just one guaranteed season, in a trade that packaged away long-time Raptor DeMar DeRozan.
In his single season as a Raptor, Leonard produced career highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (7.3). He was named an All-Star for the third time, hoisted both the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy for the second time in his career.
The intensely private star had played just nine games the previous season for the Spurs, and they struggled to resolve his injury there. In Toronto, the medical staff devised a load management program through the regular season to help him achieve maximum Kawhi in the playoffs.
The two-way standout will be remembered in Toronto for many things, from the quirky laugh he unleashed at his introductory press conference to the time he uttered “F--- that, let’s get ‘em both” when it was suggested the Raptors would try to get a win at Golden State’s Oracle Arena in Game 3 of the Finals. He was at the forefront of some of the most iconic moments the franchise had ever experienced, like his four-bounce, heart-thumping, series-clinching three-point dagger in Game 7 versus the Philadelphia 76ers that became a mural in downtown Toronto.
The best season in Raptors history won’t soon be forgotten, and nor will Leonard.