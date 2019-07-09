 Skip to main content

Basketball Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers scheduled for preseason game against Dallas Mavericks in Vancouver

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers scheduled for preseason game against Dallas Mavericks in Vancouver

The Canadian Press
Comments

A week after he left the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard’s new team is scheduled for a preseason trip to Canada.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Vancouver for an Oct. 17 exhibition game against the Dallas Mavericks as part of the league’s annual Canada Series.

Leonard led the Raptors to a championship in his only season in Toronto before leaving for his hometown in free agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether or not Leonard makes the trip north of the border in October is far from a slam dunk. He missed 22 regular-season games in 2018-19 as part of Toronto’s now famous “load management” strategy to ease him back into action after he played just nine games with San Antonio the previous season owing to a quad injury.

After Toronto’s gruelling championship playoff run, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Clippers let him sit the Vancouver game out.

The game will be the fifth preseason contest Vancouver has hosted.

Outside of Leonard, both teams boast plenty of star power. The Clippers also acquired Most Valuable Player finalist Paul George in a trade and have a core that includes three-time, Sixth Man Of The Year Lou Williams.

The up-and-coming Mavericks have a roster that includes rising superstar Luka Doncic and 7-foot-3 big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Both teams have Canadian content, with veteran forward Dwight Powell of Toronto on the Mavericks’ roster and rookie forward Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., with the Clippers.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter