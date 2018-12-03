 Skip to main content

Kawhi Leonard named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week

Kawhi Leonard named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Kawhi Leonard blocks the shot of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Alec Burks during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 1, 2018.

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week, while Nick Nurse has been named the conference’s top head coach of the month.

Nurse led Toronto to an NBA-best 19-4 record over the end of October and the month of November, including a franchise-record six straight victories to start the season.

Offensively the Raptors ranked third in the NBA averaging 117.6 points and first in field goal percentage (.494).

Highlighting that period were key victories over Atlantic Division rivals Boston and Philadelphia, and a month-capping 131-128 overtime win against the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

A native of Carroll, Iowa, Nurse becomes the first rookie head coach to earn the award since Luke Walton in November 2015. He joins Dwane Casey, Sam Mitchell and Lenny Wilkens as the only coaches in franchise history to earn the honour.

Leonard, who has excelled under Nurse, averaged 29.3 points and nine rebounds last week as the Raptors won three times to extend their season-high winning streak to eight games.

He shot .536 (30-for-56) from the field, .368 (7-for-19) from three-point range and .875 (21-for-24) at the free throw line.

Leonard’s week included a season-high 37 points on Thursday in the win over Golden State.

Leonard earned the honour for the fifth time in his career, and first as a member of the Raptors. He last won the award Mar. 6, 2017 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

He is the second Raptor to win the award this season. Forward Pascal Siakam was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Nov. 12.

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was named the Western Conference player of the week. The Raptors faced the Nuggets on Monday night.

