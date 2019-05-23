Kawhi Leonard named to all-NBA second team; Three Canadian women’s basketball team members retiring

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard makes all-NBA second team

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been named to the all-NBA second team.

It marks Leonard’s third selection to an all-NBA team after earning first-team honours with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016 and 2017.

Leonard joins Vince Carter (twice), Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan (twice) as the only players in Raptors franchise history to be selected to an all-NBA team.

Leonard averaged career highs of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 60 games this season, his first with the Raptors.

He has guided to the team to the Eastern Conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks. The best-of-seven series was tied at 2-2 heading into Thursday’s Game 5 in Milwaukee.

Joining Leonard on the all-NBA second team are Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) are on the first team.

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City), Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets) are on the third team.

The teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Canadian women’s basketball team loses three long-time players to retirement

Three longtime members of the Canadian women’s basketball team are retiring from international competition.

Guard Nirra Fields of Lachine, Que., and Edmonton twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe announced their decisions on Thursday.

Fields made her Canada debut for the under-16 team in 2009 and has played in 102 international games, while the Plouffe sisters have combined for 195 games for national teams.

“Ever since Nirra burst on the international scene with our U16 team, we knew that she was going to be something special,” said Canada coach Lisa Thomaidis.

“On the court, her talent is undeniable, but what I’m most proud of Nirra for is her work ethic, the time and effort she put into her game, as well as into her personal growth.”

The Plouffe sisters were thrilled to be able to play together for their country.

“It’s been so special to share my experiences with Michelle,” Katherine said. “She’s been a role model for me in her work ethic and her toughness and I am just her biggest fan. Playing together and travelling the world with Team Canada have been some great, great memories for me.”

The twins say they are turning their attention to three-on-three basketball, which makes its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo.