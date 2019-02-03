Kawhi Leonard scores 18 points to lift Toronto Raptors over Clippers 121-103

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drives around L.A. Clippers guard Avery Bradley on Sunday. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points to lift the Toronto Raptors over the Los Angeles Clippers 121-103 on Sunday, and Canadian rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the most of his pro debut back home.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points, Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles had 15 apiece, and Delon Wright chipped in with 14 points for the Raptors (38-16), who were missing Kyle Lowry (sore lower back).

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points to top the Clippers, (29-25) who were playing the second night of back-to-backs.

Lowry had missed six straight games with back soreness at the end of December, but had played every game since his return to the lineup on Jan. 6. The Raptors are 8-4 without their 32-year-old point guard, but didn’t need him on Sunday against a weary opponent.

The Clippers had played less than 24 hours earlier in Detroit, overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons 111-101. Coach Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled with the quick turnaround.

“I don’t complain a lot about scheduling, but this is ridiculous,” Rivers said. “We knew it would be as soon as we saw it. . . 5 p.m. We started last night. I think the league forgets; it’s not 24 hours from the time the game starts, it’s 24 from when the game finishes.

“That puts us at like 18 hours ago that we were actually playing basketball — in another country. That makes it sound worse, I like that part. We don’t mind the back to backs, but make sure the team we’re playing is coming off a back-to-back as well so they don’t get an unfair advantage. But I could guarantee Toronto could care less.”

Rivers was right. The Raptors had a double-digit advantage for much of the night, and led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before taking a 97-80 lead into the fourth. Toronto’s bench closed out the game, and when Miles connected on a three with five minutes to play, the bucket put the Raptors up by 23, and it was all but game over.

The Raptors are now 8-0 against teams playing the second game of back to backs.

The capacity Scotiabank Arena crowd of 19,800 included Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who’d also been in Detroit the previous night, and the team’s president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. The Clippers are expected to be among Leonard’s biggest suitors this coming off-season, and their presence north of the border prompted snickers on social media.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a 20-year-old from Hamilton was a big bright spot in the Clippers’ loss.

“He’s been terrific, way ahead of schedule,” Rivers said. “I don’t know when in the season we thought we were going to start him, but we ended up starting him in like, Game 10 (it was Game 9). That just tells you where he’s at. He has his ups and downs, like all rookies do, but he’s a smart kid, extremely coachable. That’s the nice Canadian part of him I’m assuming. He’s been a joy to work with.”

The Raptors led virtually from the outset, taking a 12-point lead on a pull-up jumper from VanVleet eight minutes into the game. The Clippers closed the first quarter with an 12-0 run and the game went into the second tied at 23-23.

Toronto kept the pressure on in the third, stretching their advantage to 19 points twice in the quarter.

The Raptors shook off the Clippers with their own 14-2 run to begin the second quarter, and a Siakam running dunk put Toronto up by 16 with 1:41 left in the half. The Raptors took a 65-51 lead into the break.

The Raptors play their next three on the road, opening Tuesday in Philadelphia. They’ll visit Atlanta and New York before returning for a six-game homestand.