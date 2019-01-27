 Skip to main content

Basketball Kawhi Leonard scores 33 as Toronto Raptors beat Dallas Mavericks 123-120

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Kawhi Leonard scores 33 as Toronto Raptors beat Dallas Mavericks 123-120

Dave Jackson
Dallas
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from Dallas rookie Luka Doncic in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks on Sunday night.

Pascal Siakam’s three-point play snapped a 108-108 tie with 3:56 remaining as the Raptors recovered from a seven-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, who will turn 20 on Feb. 28, finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles.

Story continues below advertisement

Danny Green’s floater in the lane extended Toronto’s lead to 116-112 with 1:34 remaining. Harrison Barnes missed two critical free throws for the Mavericks, and Leonard scored on a driving lay-up and then converted a free throw after a turnover by Doncic. The Raptors iced the game at the line.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto and Siakam had 14.

Doncic once again turned the fourth quarter into his personal highlight reel, scoring 13 points, including a coast-to-coast dunk that gave Dallas a 99-93 lead.

When the Raptors pulled to 101-99, Doncic answered with a long 3 to reach 30 points for the sixth time this season. Doncic got his 10th assist to complete the triple-double by feeding DeAndre Jordan for an alley-oop dunk with 3:29 left in the fourth. But by that point, the Mavs were trailing.

Dallas turned the game around by outscoring Toronto 30-15 in the third quarter, one in which the Raptors made only 4 of 19 field goals and were assessed four technical fouls — three for defensive 3-second violations.

Barnes scored 14 for the Mavericks and Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 each.

Dallas’ Wesley Matthews became the first undrafted player in NBA history — and 31st overall — to make 1,500 3-pointers when he hit his second of the game with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry made a long 3-pointer as the quarter buzzer sounded to give the Raptors a 38-32 lead after one. The Raptors increased the lead to 13 in the second quarter and led 70-58 at the break.

But Toronto missed its first 10 shots of the second half and had two defensive 3-second violations in the first 5 minutes of the half. A 10-1 run got Dallas to 71-68 before Leonard converted a three-point play to end the drought.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter