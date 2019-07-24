 Skip to main content

Basketball Kawhi Leonard thanks Toronto for ‘amazing season’ as he joins the Los Angeles Clippers

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Kawhi Leonard thanks Toronto for ‘amazing season’ as he joins the Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Kawhi Leonard speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles on July 24, 2019.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Former Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard turned the page on his time with Toronto’s NBA team by publicly thanking the organization, the city and the fans for an “amazing season.”

Speaking Wednesday at a press conference introducing Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers — Leonard joined the team as a free agent after it acquired George in a trade — the two-way superstar took time to briefly reflect on a season in which he won his second Finals MVP award while leading Toronto to its first NBA title.

“I want to think the Toronto Raptors fans — I don’t have social media so I’m not able to put out a paragraph or whatever,” the famously private Leonard said. “Thanks all of Toronto, the city, the country. It was a great, amazing season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard spent just one season in Toronto after coming north just over a year ago in a trade that sent face of the franchise DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs.

It became clear this off-season that Leonard, a native of Southern California, made going home a priority. But he raised the profile of the Raptors considerably during his short stay with the team, as evidenced by the championship parade that drew millions to the streets of Toronto.

“Best (championship) parade ever,” he said.

He also thanked doctors in Toronto, where his partner gave birth to their second child, and for the Ka’Wine and Dine initiative at select Toronto restaurants that offered free food for Leonard during the post-season.

“I took advantage of that,” he said with a laugh.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter