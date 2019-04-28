Kawhi Leonard’s simple presence on the basketball court robs Raptors’ opponents of hope

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives for the layup as Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid (21) defends during second half NBA Eastern Conference playoff action, in Toronto on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Kawhi Leonard appears to have two personal goals this post-season: win games and kill a courtside cameraman.

The Leonard that Raptors’ fans came to know during the regular season played within himself (which is a nice way of saying he never got his internal tachometer much over 3000 RPMs). That was ‘Load management Leonard'.

We’re learning that ‘Playoff Leonard’ is a more ambitious sort. Heedless and, yes, cruel if something is blocking his path to something he wants.

On several occasions during Saturday’s comprehensive Game 1 victory over Philadelphia, he launched himself toward the rim with such vigor he ended up plowing into the poor camera operators who sit underneath the basket.

These weren’t those gentle tumbles you sometimes see. This is a very large man treating his body like a cruise missile and not caring much where he detonates.

By the end of the game, you could see the poor shmoes in headsets flinching pre-emptively whenever Leonard began to drive.

Kawhi Leonard dominates in Toronto Raptors’ Game 1 victory over Philadelphia 76ers

Since this was a Game 1 and the Raptors, you’ll be used to reading something about the letdown or how Kyle Lowry decided to aim every shot at the game clock — not with Leonard around. This man does not care about history, jinxes or pop-star curses. He is in the midst of showing a city unused to the type what an honest-to-God, gold-plated sports superstar looks like.

He isn’t just being great. It’s more than that. Leonard is LeBronning his way through the playoffs.

Toronto won the game 108-95. Leonard scored 45. That was more than the 76ers Big Three – Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler – combined. He was also far and away the most intimidating defender on the court.

On that score, Butler was doubly embarrassed. I suppose the idea going into the series was that the famously acerbic Philadelphia star use his incredible powers of disdain to sneer Leonard away from rim. He was given what is becoming the worst assignment in the NBA – contain Kawhi.

Though Butler is an inch taller and a couple of pounds heavier than Leonard, he was tossed around like a Weeble Wobble.

In one instance, Leonard spun him so many times on a juking move to the basket that Butler should be checked in the morning for slow-developing whiplash. After that move, the broadcast panned to Drake, who was on his feet screaming, “He can’t guard you!” I assume that means an invasion force from the Philadelphia music scene will be at the border by Monday. Man the ramparts.

In the second half, the 76ers defence of Leonard was more by way of committee. It didn’t go any better.

Afterward, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said his outfit would have to be careful with double-teams because it frees up Toronto’s three-point shooting. Then Simmons said what they needed to do was more double-teaming.

Whenever someone on the other side threatened competency, they drew Leonard’s attention for a while. Philadelphia guard JJ Redick started the second half with four consecutive three-pointers. Then he suddenly had Leonard and his baseball-glove hands looming over him. That was the end of Redick’s hot streak.

“I guess I shouldn’t be surprised,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Leonard’s evening. “But that was pretty cool to watch.” Redick called him a “spectacular player” having a “spectacular night.” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown called him “incredibly impressive.”

Leonard’s already been a playoff MVP on a title winning team. But the NBA has a short memory. If you go away for a while, and then pop back up in a foreign country, people forget you.

Considering this series is far more hyped than Toronto’s first-round against Orlando, Saturday night was Leonard’s (re-)coming out in America.

If he caught a few basketball fans unaware, no one in the 76ers set-up would have been surprised. Brown knows him well. He coached him in San Antonio. He still had no answers.

That’s the true definition of talent – that people see you coming and can’t do anything to stop you.

It’s not just the level of his play. It’s the mental beating he gives the other team once the anthems are over. His simple presence robs opponents of hope.

The effect of this can be disorientation, delusions of grandeur and incomprehensible babbling.

“Personally, I think I did a pretty good job overall [defending Leonard],” Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons said.

See?

As per his usual, Leonard didn’t have much to say for what was, statistically, the best playoff game of his career.

“This is what happens, I guess, when you just stay focused,” Leonard said.

Let that be the lesson to us. It’s laser focus we’re missing, rather than talent. Sharpen up your focus.

Leonard did say that once the game got out of hand at the end, he tried to get his coaches to pull him. One supposes no one noticed because they thought he’d be happy running up his numbers. So it took a couple of more minutes for him to retire for the night.

“This individual stuff is not big for me,” Leonard said.

If anyone else in this league had said it, you wouldn’t believe him. But with Leonard, you don’t doubt it for an instant.

This isn’t someone who cares about his profile, his numbers or his social-media impressions. This isn’t a player who can be judged by any of the usual standards.

Instead, Leonard is a basketball killing machine sent from the future to teach the NBA a lesson. It’s the Philadelphia 76ers who are currently looking upon his works and despairing. If he continues in this form, there will be others.