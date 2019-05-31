 Skip to main content

Basketball Kevin Durant expected to miss Game 2 of NBA Finals

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr does not expect injured star forward Kevin Durant to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

“Kevin’s not going to play Sunday,” Kerr said on Friday. “I guess we’ve been sort of holding out hope, but he’s not practising today, he’s not (going to) practise tomorrow. He’s still progressing ... It’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday.”

Durant, the NBA Finals MVP the past two seasons, has missed the past seven games with a calf injury.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 118-109 win in the opener on Thursday.

After Game 2 in Toronto, the series shifts to Oakland, Calif., for Games 3 and 4 next week.

Jurassic Park was filled with thousands of Toronto Raptors fans, there to watch their team play for the first time in an NBA Finals. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109. The Globe and Mail
