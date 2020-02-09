Kia Nurse leads Canada past Japan 70-68

Kia Nurse had 19 points to lead Canada past Japan 70-68 on Sunday at a women’s basketball Olympic qualifying tournament.

Natalie Achonwa scored 18 points, and added eight rebounds and two assists as Canada swept the four-team tournament.

The Canadians qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with an 80-50 rout of Sweden.

After edging Belgium 61-56 on Thursday, Canada needed only to finish ahead of Belgium or Sweden in the four-team qualifying tournament to punch its ticket to Tokyo.

Ranked at an all-time best No. 4 in the world, the Canadians have their sights set on the Olympic podium in Tokyo after being ousted in the quarter-finals in both 2012 and ‘16.

The Japanese had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as the host country.