Kyle Lowry calls NBA’s united social-justice message ‘beautiful ... amazing'

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Basketball

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Kyle Lowry calls NBA’s united social-justice message ‘beautiful ... amazing'

Rachel Brady
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When Kyle Lowry takes the floor in Orlando on Saturday night for the Toronto Raptors’ first game in nearly five months, his No. 7 jersey will read “Education reform” instead of his last name.

It won’t just be the first chance to see the Raptors battle LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers and resume their title defence after the pandemic-interrupted NBA season. It will also be the initial look at each Raptor wearing his chosen social-justice-themed message, as the league gives its players a chance to advance the global conversation about systemic racism.

The Raptors’ all-star point guard says he chose his message for kids like those in the rough North Philadelphia neighbourhood where he grew up.

Story continues below advertisement

“The type of neighbourhood I grew up in, they don’t get the same education that they get in the suburbs and the more polished neighbourhoods,” Lowry said in a video call on Friday. “The tax money, they don’t get the tax money. ... I think it starts with educating the youth and understanding what it is.”

Lowry was in the gym Thursday night at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex inside the bubble for the opening night of the NBA restart as the Jazz, Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers all knelt during the anthem before their tip-offs, on a hardwood gym floor embossed with the words “Black Lives Matter”. He watched players, coaches and referees all lock arms as the NBA wholeheartedly supported their demonstration.

“I think it was beautiful. I think it was amazing. I think it set the tone for what we’re down here for,” Lowry said. “What was going through my head was justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, all these guys, all these Black human beings, Black men and Black women, being killed in cold blood. You know, that stuff hits hard and I have two young children and I would hate to have that happen to them or happen to me or anyone in my family or anyone I know.”

Lowry went on to speak of his education in Philly, when he didn’t learn all he feels kids should be taught about African-American history – things he will make sure his two boys understand. He hopes fans want to learn about why each player chose his message, and likes how all the teams are acting together on this.

“We’re all competitors and, yes, we want to beat each other,” Lowry said. “But at the end of the day we’re out here trying to get some social justice and trying to get things changed and keep the conversation going and doing more to make sure that the next generation doesn’t have to go through what we’ve gone through.”

Other Raptors messages include “Black Lives Matter”, “Speak up”, “Justice”, “See us” and “Say their names”. Serge Ibaka, who hails from Congo, chose “Respectez biso”, a French dialect for “Respect us”. He pointed to inequalities around the world, including violence against women, and disrespect for the poor and for immigrants.

“In the States you can see what is happening directly, how police is killing somebody. But in the Congo, in Africa, in all the countries in Europe, it’s happening, too, in different ways,” Ibaka said. “If we can win this fight here, we’re going to change a lot of things around the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors, who gave kudos for the teams who have already knelt during the anthem, are likely to follow suit before their Saturday night game. Raptors coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that the pregame will have a slightly different feel since both The Star-Spangled Banner and O Canada will be played. The coach stressed that racism is not unique to the United States, and that Canada has work to do in that area, too.

“This isn’t about countries, this isn’t about the borders. To me, it’s about continuing to shine the light on that we need to do better in the police-brutality area, we need to do better in the systemic-racism area,” Nurse said. “That’s not just Canada, America, that’s a lot of places, so we treat that as one long song.”

Some worry that social-justice efforts will be upstaged or forgotten altogether by players and the public once NBA action intensifies.

“The league, the players, we say, this time is the time really to do it for real. Not just do it and then forget about it. To do it, and to keep doing it,” Ibaka said. “So what you saw [on the first night] is just the start.”

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies