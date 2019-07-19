Kyle Lowry has surgery on thumb injured in Raptors’ run to NBA championship

Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he played through during the final two rounds of Toronto’s run to the NBA championship.

The Raptors said Friday that Lowry had the surgery in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The all-star point guard was hurt on May 12 during Game 7 of a victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He continued to play and helped Toronto win its first title when he finished with 26 points and 10 assists in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Golden State.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games.

The Raptors also announced Friday they have signed guard Matt Thomas.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Thomas has spent the past two years playing professionally in Spain. He averaged 12 points last season with Valencia Basket, shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 48.1 per cent from three-point range to help the team capture the 2019 EuroCup title.

A native of Decatur, Ill., Thomas, 24, played four NCAA seasons at Iowa State (2013-17).