 Skip to main content

Basketball Kyle Lowry has surgery on thumb injured in Raptors’ run to NBA championship

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Kyle Lowry has surgery on thumb injured in Raptors’ run to NBA championship

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he played through during the final two rounds of Toronto’s run to the NBA championship.

The Raptors said Friday that Lowry had the surgery in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The all-star point guard was hurt on May 12 during Game 7 of a victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He continued to play and helped Toronto win its first title when he finished with 26 points and 10 assists in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Golden State.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games.

The Raptors also announced Friday they have signed guard Matt Thomas.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Thomas has spent the past two years playing professionally in Spain. He averaged 12 points last season with Valencia Basket, shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 48.1 per cent from three-point range to help the team capture the 2019 EuroCup title.

A native of Decatur, Ill., Thomas, 24, played four NCAA seasons at Iowa State (2013-17).

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter