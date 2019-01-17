 Skip to main content

Basketball Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, OG Anunoby all out for Raptors game against Phoenix on Thursday

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, OG Anunoby all out for Raptors game against Phoenix on Thursday

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby are sitting out Toronto’s game Thursday against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors could be down by as many as five players. Centre Jonas Valanciunas is still recovering from thumb surgery while C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore hip.

Toronto, which lost 117-108 in Boston on Wednesday night, says Lowry and Leonard are being rested. The Raptors have routinely sat Leonard for one half of back-to-back games while Lowry only recently returned from a back injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Anunoby, who like Miles missed the game in Boston, is out for personal reasons.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter