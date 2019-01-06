 Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry returns as Raptors roll to a 121-105 win over Pacers

Kyle Lowry returns as Raptors roll to a 121-105 win over Pacers

Rachel Brady
Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry drives between two Indiana Pacers during the first half of a game in Toronto, on Jan. 6, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t in the lineup Sunday night, but Kyle Lowry finally was, as the Toronto Raptors beat a top-three team in the Eastern Conference for a second straight night.

Toronto’s all-star point guard was back on the floor after missing 10 of Toronto’s last 11 games, as his team rolled to a 121-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers, snapping a six-game win streak for the third-place team in the Eastern Conference.

As he typically does this season on the second night of back-to-back games, Kawhi Leonard rested Sunday after scoring 30 points to help the Raps beat the Bucks in Milwaukee the night before, 123-116.

“Just resting him after a heavy week,” was the explanation from Toronto coach Nick Nurse. “Think it’s just the best thing to do.”

The Raptors had eight players score in double digits as they improved to 30-12. They were led by a season-high 23 from Norman Powell who headlines a bounce-back game from Toronto’s bench. Serge Ibaka contributed 18, and 15 came from Danny Green, who drilled five three pointers.

Lowry – who is second in the NBA in assists this season (9.8 a game) – dished out eight assists on his first night back and scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 32 minutes of play.

The four-time all-star had initially missed four games with a left thigh contusion, returned for a game Dec. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but then sat out another six in a row with lower-back pain.

He hit three of his first four shots Sunday night – the first a stunning deep three ball.

The Raptors started Fred VanVleet alongside Lowry to begin the night. Lowry was the first to sub out in the first quarter – after a seven-minute shift. Lowry spent his brief first stint on the bench lying on his back on the floor using a heating pad.

Lowry was quickly back on the floor, playing a shift with four bench players, perhaps to give the unit a spark, a different look after their terrible performance in Milwaukee the previous night.

Toronto’s bench combo of Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Greg Monroe and Delon Wright had been a combined 1-for-15 for just five points against the Bucks, and all had negative-double-digits in plus-minus. It had taken a franchise-record 118 points from the starters that night to get the win. The bench was determined to be better Sunday.

“Immediately after the game [Saturday] night were talking amongst themselves and were talking today that they’ve got to, they gotta step up, man,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “They’ve gotta play better, they’ve gotta play harder, they’ve gotta play with more passion, they’ve gotta bring it.”

The bench contributed 52 points on Sunday, led by Powell, who shot 10-of 12, including 3-for-3 from deep.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points to lead the Pacers, who had won 13 of their past 15, and now fall to 26-13. Indy star Victor Oladipo was held to 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Toronto’s Lithuanian big man Jonas Valanciunas didn’t play on Lithuanian Heritage Night in Toronto, but Indy’s did. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points for the Pacers.

The Raptors were at the end of three games in four nights against the Spurs, Bucks and Pacers

The Raptors and Pacers had just met in Toronto on Dec. 19, with the Raps charging back from down 17 points to grind out a comeback win. The Raptors have won 11 in a row over the Pacers in Toronto.

The Raps get visits from two other Eastern Conference opponents this week: the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

