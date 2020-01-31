 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Kyle Lowry says he was pushed by fan after diving into stands in Cleveland

CLEVELAND
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry falls in to the stands during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Jan. 31, 2020.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 win. Lowry retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam that was headed out of bounds.

Video showed Lowry landed on two fans in the first row of seats and one appeared to press his hand on the six-time All-Star’s back as he returned to the floor. Lowry turned and looked at the fan as play continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game.”

Lowry was pushed by a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors during last season’s NBA Finals when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball under similar circumstances.

This time, Lowry saved the possession for the Raptors and Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer that gave Toronto a 105-101 lead. Lowry, selected to next month’s All-Star Game earlier in the day, went up court on defence after the basket.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies