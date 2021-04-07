 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Lakers build huge early lead, cruise past Raptors 110-101

Dick Scanlon
TAMPA
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby throws Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to the floor after a foul during the first half on April 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. OG Anunoby and Los Angeles Lakers Montrezl Harrell were ejected after a brief scuffle as the Lakers won 110-101.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers came out with “an angry, nasty defensive disposition,” coach Frank Vogel said, two days after an embarrassing loss to the Clippers.

Hot shooting didn’t hurt, either.

The Lakers made 18 3-pointers, including seven of their first eight attempts, in a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had high-quality shots, didn’t settle for mid-range, and as a result we hit a high percentage (45%),” Vogel said.

The Lakers built a 34-point lead in the first 20 minutes and were never threatened in the second half.

Talen Horton-Tucker led seven Lakers in double figures with 17 points. Markieff Morris scored 15 before leaving the game with five fouls in the third quarter, and Marc Gasol had 13 points and nine rebounds.

“Some days you make shots, some days you don’t. You always have to keep that in perspective,” said Alex Caruso, who made 3 of 4 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. “I think we were just playing through whatever they gave us defensively.”

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto after hitting just 2 of 11 shots in the first half. The Raptors were coming off a last-second win over the Washington Wizards.

“I think we were up against a super-motivated team, to play better than they’ve been playing,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And they saw we were coming off an emotional game last night. It’s going to happen sometimes when a team makes a ton of 3s, and you don’t.”

The Raptors shot 5 for 33 from behind the arc.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and Toronto’s OG Anunoby were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Several players, including Harrell, were involved in an altercation after Schroder and Anunoby squared off.

The ejections were determined by a video review of the incident. The Lakers led 34-20 at the time.

The Lakers converted 13 of their first 18 3-point attempts and led 66-32 after Morris scored seven straight points late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles shot 60% overall in the first half and had a 29-13 rebounding advantage to lead 68-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Andrew Drummond was unable to play in his first game with the Lakers. He has missed four games with a toe contusion. The Lakaers are hopeful he can start Thursday at Miami.. ... G Wesley Mathews played 23 minutes after missing Sunday night’s game with a strained neck. ... The Lakers are 4-5 since LeBron James went out with a sprained ankle, and 11-12 without Anthony Davis (calf strain). ... The Lakers had lost 11 straight to the Raptors.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right foot infection) and G Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor) did not play. ... G Paul Watson Jr. missed a seventh game due to COVID-19 protocols. ... The 34-point first-half deficit came just four days after the Raptors’ 130-77 win over Golden State, the biggest victory margin in the NBA this season.

Story continues below advertisement

ASK ME LATER

Unable to discuss the impending signing of G Ben McLemore before the game, Vogel said: “If we were going to add a player, we would want to add someone with the skill set we need.”

After the game, Vogel said: “Instantly it elevates our ability to knock down 3s.”

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Miami on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host Chicago on Thursday night in Tampa.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies