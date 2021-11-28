Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts after hitting a shot during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Nov. 24, 2021.The Associated Press

LeBron James was fined US$15,000 for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.

James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night. Late in the fourth quarter, he performed a celebration dance that has been associated with former NBA player Sam Cassell.

He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.

- With a file from Reuters

