 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Lakers look to regain control against confident Nuggets in Game 4

brian Mahoney
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Denver Nuggets don’t sound like an underdog.

Jamal Murray believes they should be leading the Western Conference finals. They aren’t, though they say there is still a long way to go in the series.

If the Los Angeles Lakers don’t start playing better, the Nuggets might be right.

Story continues below advertisement

Outplayed for much of the past 1 1/2 games, the top-seeded Lakers look to regain control of the series when the teams play Game 4 on Thursday night.

The Lakers were careless with the ball and not disciplined enough on defence in Game 2, when they needed Anthony Davis’s three-pointer as time expired to avoid a loss. Instead of cutting down on their turnovers and fouls, Los Angeles repeated them in Game 3, helping the Nuggets build a big lead on their way to a 114-106 victory that cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1.

“It’s not going to be winning ingredients for us if we continue to do that and we knew that. Even after Game 2, we talked about that,” LeBron James said.

“Got to be better than that Game 4.”

The Nuggets have been behind by two games in all three playoff series, so they were stung but not sunk when Davis denied them in Game 2. They came back and controlled much of Game 3 and responded with poise after their one faulty stretch, when the Lakers cut a 20-point deficit to three.

“This gives us that much more confidence going into this series, letting them know that we’re here, we’re in this for the long haul,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “We’re going to continue to fight and do whatever we can.”

The Lakers easily recovered from their other two losses in the playoffs. They dropped Game 1 against Portland in the first round and won the next four. When they lost Game 1 again in the second round against Houston, they followed with six straight victories, so aren’t going to overreact to another defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still up 2-1. We have control of the series,” Davis said. “We’ve just got to come out in Game 4 and play our style of basketball.”

But Davis acknowledged that his two-rebound performance Tuesday was “unacceptable,” and he noted the team mistakes that the Lakers didn’t clean up from the previous game. Los Angeles had a 16-point lead early in the second half of Game 2 and could have coasted to a second straight easy victory, but had to scramble at the end after finishing with 24 turnovers and 30 fouls.

The Nuggets then scored 25 points in Game 3 off the Lakers' turnovers – with James committing a game-high six of them in his 26th playoff triple-double.

“When you give up 25 points off 16 turnovers, that’s not good,” James said. "We did the same thing in Game 2. We had 24 turnovers and luckily it didn’t bite us in the butt, but it should have.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of that and it’s a conscious effort that not only starts with me because I’m the point guard of the team, and it trickles down to everyone else.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso was getting an MRI exam on Wednesday because of wrist soreness and Danny Green hurt the ring finger on his left hand, but expects both to play in Game 4.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Lakers win it, they will be a victory away from their first NBA Finals appearance since their last championship in 2010, but won’t be able to get comfortable. The Nuggets overcame 3-1 deficits against both Utah and the Clippers, so they won’t be fazed by facing elimination.

“They are going to keep battling, they are going to keep fighting,” Davis said. “That’s kind of been their MO the entire playoffs. They are a team that’s not going to go away. We don’t expect them to go away. We have to be better though.”

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies