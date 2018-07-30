 Skip to main content

LeBron James opens public school in his hometown before leaving for L.A.

Tom Withers
AKRON, Ohio
The Associated Press
LeBron James and his mother Gloria James, right, pose with children participating in an event at Canal Park during an Akron Aeros game in Akron, Ohio.

Karen Schiely

LeBron James is leaving home again but leaving behind a school in his hometown as part of his legacy. He says this will be “one of the greatest moments – if not the greatest – of my life.”

The NBA great is opening a public school for challenged children in his hometown of Akron. The I Promise School will initially house 240 third- and fourth-graders before expanding. James admitted to having “jitters” before the school’s opening.

James is to be at the school Monday to welcome students. He will be making his first public comments since deciding to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

