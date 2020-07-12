 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

LeBron James won’t wear social-justice message on Lakers jersey

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, strips the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game on March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

LeBron James says his thoughts on social justice can’t be contained on the back of a basketball jersey.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won’t wear one of the NBA-approved social-justice messages on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes competition later this month in the Orlando bubble.

“It was no disrespect to the list that was handed down to all the players,” James said Saturday in a conference call from Florida.

“I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.”

As part of the NBA’s recognition of the invigoration of the social-justice movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league’s restart. James is among just a few who declined to choose one of the messages, he said.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey,” James said. “I had a couple of things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is okay. ... Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning. I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

Related topics

Report an error
