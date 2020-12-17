Long-serving Kyle Lowry expounds on the coming season and being in his comfort zone

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Long-serving Kyle Lowry expounds on the coming season and being in his comfort zone

Rachel Brady
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, right, goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Associated Press

In his first video call with reporters since the Toronto Raptors were eliminated in the playoffs in September, Kyle Lowry wasted no time Thursday throwing playful jabs.

Asked how he’s settling into the team’s temporary home in Tampa Bay for the new NBA season, the Raptors star point guard raved about the staff who have prepared their facilities and made the club feel welcome in Florida.

“And it’s even better because you guys aren’t here,” he teased media on the Zoom call, flashing a mischievous grin.

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed the usual reporters are not in Tampa as the veteran readies for his 15th NBA season – his ninth as a Raptor. The Toronto throng won’t surround him in a hefty media scrum after every game, as they did in the prepandemic days, packed inside the Scotiabank Arena locker room.

The longest-tenured player on Toronto’s roster, Lowry will turn 35 in March. He is entering the final year of his deal but said he hasn’t spoken to the club about an extension.

“Of course at some point the conversation will happen,” Lowry said after the team’s first practice in its temporary stadium, Amalie Arena. “Right now it’s all about just getting ourselves going to start the season, to get going here in Tampa.”

The Philadelphia native averaged 36.2 minutes while playing in 58 of Toronto’s 72 regular-season games last season, along with 19.4 points, five rebounds, and 7.5 assists. He also led the league by drawing 34 charges, plus eight more in the playoffs.

In five of Toronto’s 11 playoff games, Lowry played more than 40 minutes – including a 53-minute load in one gruelling overtime game.

The Raptors aim to manage his minutes carefully. After a shortened off-season, they will play 72 regular-season games in about 145 days. Lowry stayed in Tampa rather than make the trip to Charlotte, N.C., for preseason games Saturday and Monday.

“He’s in tremendous shape,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “You’re riding that line of getting in shape and not overdoing it early on. Then, as the games start clicking off, there’ll certainly be a little playing-time management as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry said he has no ill will toward Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, the two championship-team centres the Raptors lost in free agency.

“I’m always happy for any of my teammates when they get paid and get an opportunity to provide for their families and to go where they want to go and be happy,” Lowry said. “Nothing changes when it comes to the stance of relationship with those guys. Those guys are always going to be my brothers.”

Lowry will share leadership duties with Fred VanVleet. The two point guards have grown fond of their new rookie backup, Malachi Flynn, the team’s recent 29th overall draft pick.

“I got a chance to work out with him before the draft and I liked him. He’s a good kid. When it comes to similarities with Fred, he has the [kind of] talent that Fred has,” Lowry said of Flynn. “He has an opportunity to be good. He is going to be counted on to be the backup point guard and when myself or Freddy isn’t on the floor. So he has a chance to grow really quick.”

As the season opens Dec. 23, Lowry and VanVleet will need to quickly find chemistry with Toronto’s new centres, who will provide the screens, especially the likely starter, Australian Aron Baynes.

“My goal is to make sure he has the best year that he’s had in his career,” Lowry said of Baynes. “This is a guy that’s physical and he wants to hit people, but he also wants to learn and win.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for playing during a pandemic, Lowry said he fully expects there will be positive tests, and dealing with that will become a way of life.

“It’s going to be a tough year but we got some of the best people in the world working with us, helping us,” Lowry said. “We’re complying at a high level – all players, we’re all complying 100 per cent.”

So much is new – many new teammates, an interim home city, a pop-up practice facility and arena. Lowry shrugged off any suggestion of discomfort.

“I’m comfortable wherever I am. Nothing makes me uncomfortable. I’m always going to be comfortable in my own skin, in my own situations,” he said. “I’m always going to be ready to go. I’m always going to be good.”

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies