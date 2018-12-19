 Skip to main content

Basketball Lowry and Ibaka to miss game against Pacers as Raptors injury woes continue

Lowry and Ibaka to miss game against Pacers as Raptors injury woes continue

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Serge Ibaka high-fives Kyle Lowry during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 12, 2018.

Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors’ injury troubles show no signs of letting up.

All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and big man Serge Ibaka won’t play tonight against the visiting Indiana Pacers, according to coach Nick Nurse.

This will be the third consecutive game missed for Lowry, who is out with a thigh injury. Ibaka has swelling in his knee.

The Raptors are already thin at centre, as Jonas Valanciunas is expected to be out for more than a month after dislocating his thumb in last week’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors did receive some good news. Norm Powell is expected to play tonight for the first time since injuring his shoulder on Nov. 5.

